Neighbors object to former steakhouse plan
Neighbors of the former Medina Steak & Seafood restaurant are not happy with the idea of converting the closed business into a center for people recovering from drug and alcohol addiction. Delane Nagel and Mary Sibley told county commissioners April 11 that the proposal was not well vetted and their residential neighborhood is not the appropriate location for such a facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trading Post.
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|Yoppo
|19
|Akron PD (Aug '16)
|Wed
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Victim of abuse says CSB negligent (Jul '07)
|Tue
|Sarahluv86
|53
|Front License Plate Law (Jun '07)
|Apr 15
|Jim Poulpee
|162
|Akron considers housing tax abatements
|Apr 15
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers
|Apr 13
|Jim Poulpee
|1
|Akron woman left children behind to visit boyfr...
|Apr 11
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC