Neighbors object to former steakhouse plan

Neighbors of the former Medina Steak & Seafood restaurant are not happy with the idea of converting the closed business into a center for people recovering from drug and alcohol addiction. Delane Nagel and Mary Sibley told county commissioners April 11 that the proposal was not well vetted and their residential neighborhood is not the appropriate location for such a facility.

