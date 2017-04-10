Medina schools news: Kania wins art award; March Students of the Month
Medina High School senior Kasey Kania earned honorable mention and a $350 award in this year's Medina County Art League Continuing Art Education Scholarship competition. Kasey was one of 57 local high school students who entered more than 230 works of art in this year's student show, which runs through April 19 at Medina Hospital .
