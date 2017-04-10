Medina schools news: Kania wins art a...

Medina schools news: Kania wins art award; March Students of the Month

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Brunswick Sun Times

Medina High School senior Kasey Kania earned honorable mention and a $350 award in this year's Medina County Art League Continuing Art Education Scholarship competition. Kasey was one of 57 local high school students who entered more than 230 works of art in this year's student show, which runs through April 19 at Medina Hospital .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brunswick Sun Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to Krista (Apr '10) 3 hr Remembering 7
The 303 Walking Rock Star (Jul '13) 4 hr Yep 5
News Three arrested on suspicion of drunken driving ... (Mar '14) 23 hr Poulpee has Gay B... 3
Looking for a nice lady (Mar '15) 23 hr Lip Flap Baboon 3
, K8SCI Rick Wells, is African American. (May '16) Apr 7 Beau Botts 2
Should i keep falling for her tricks Apr 7 Fletcher Castoria 2
News Akron woman accused of stabbing man over cheati... Apr 5 Mr Shhhhh 1
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,739 • Total comments across all topics: 280,196,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC