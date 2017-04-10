Medina mayor, Summa officlal discuss saving Medina Hospital's birthing unit
Medina Mayor Dennis Hanwell said at a City Council meeting Monday night that he spoke to Dr. John Surso on March 28 about Summa Health System-Lake Medina's possible interest in creating a birthing center "for the Medina County residents that were being abandoned by Cleveland Clinic." Business headlines from Crain's Cleveland Business and other Ohio newspapers - delivered FREE to your inbox every morning.
