Medina mayor, Summa officlal discuss ...

Medina mayor, Summa officlal discuss saving Medina Hospital's birthing unit

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Crain's Cleveland Business

Medina Mayor Dennis Hanwell said at a City Council meeting Monday night that he spoke to Dr. John Surso on March 28 about Summa Health System-Lake Medina's possible interest in creating a birthing center "for the Medina County residents that were being abandoned by Cleveland Clinic." Business headlines from Crain's Cleveland Business and other Ohio newspapers - delivered FREE to your inbox every morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's Cleveland Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers 14 hr Jim Poulpee 1
News Akron woman left children behind to visit boyfr... Tue Mr Shhhhh 1
Duane Shaver Sr (Sep '15) Apr 11 Hommina Hommina 2
leanna and erica long (Jun '13) Apr 11 Flap Lip Baboon 2
News Pair in Medina jail on drug charges (Aug '07) Apr 11 Flap Lip Baboon 6
The 303 Walking Rock Star (Jul '13) Apr 11 Jim Poulpee 6
What happened to Krista (Apr '10) Apr 10 Remembering 7
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,010 • Total comments across all topics: 280,289,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC