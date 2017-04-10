Medina man faces federal prison for s...

Medina man faces federal prison for stealing from employer; hiring man to rough up creditor

Read more: The Plain Dealer

A Medina faces federal prison time after he pleaded guilty Monday to stealing $245,000 from his former employer, as well as for being accused of hiring a man to rough up a contractor that he owed money. Brian Stepp, 50, stole the money from Variety Contractors Inc., a Seville-based general contractor.

Read more at The Plain Dealer.

