Medina High School students line up f...

Medina High School students line up for free vehicle safety checks

Friday Apr 21

Students from the automotive technologies program at the Medina County Career Center help AAA Ohio Auto Club with a vehicle maintenance inspection at Medina High School. This is the fifth year that the high school and the Medina Police Department have collaborated with AAA to offer the free inspections for high school students.

