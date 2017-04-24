Medina Diversity Project to continue community conversation on race
Members of the Medina Diversity Project invite residents to participate in one of three upcoming Community Conversations on Race May 8, May 25 and June 13 at the Medina Library. Some of the project members, shown here at a Medina Breakfast Kiwanis meeting, include, from left, Ray Fain, Judy Smith, Harvey H. Carter Jr., the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's With All The Panhandlers? (Sep '10)
|15 hr
|Saint jimmie
|24
|Authorities: Armed Akron man impersonated offic...
|Thu
|Hondo
|1
|Dozens turn out for SummitPAC kickoff to restor...
|Thu
|Deductbox
|1
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|Apr 27
|Yoppo
|19
|Akron PD (Aug '16)
|Apr 26
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Victim of abuse says CSB negligent (Jul '07)
|Apr 25
|Sarahluv86
|53
|Front License Plate Law (Jun '07)
|Apr 15
|Jim Poulpee
|162
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC