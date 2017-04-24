Medina ditching CCA for RITA in tax c...

Medina ditching CCA for RITA in tax collection

Medina officials plan to send out a notice and more detailed information to residents about the change at the end of May. Medina City Council in finance committee April 10 voted unanimously in favor of the decision, citing customer service issues brought forth by residents involving the city's current collector of municipal income tax, Cleveland-based Central Collection Agency. The measure is expected to be formally passed during council's regular session April 24. "At times, I think CCA has failed us," Ward 2 Councilman Dennie Simpson said, echoing his colleagues sentiments.

