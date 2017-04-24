Medina County Pet-Tacular! moves to B...

Medina County Pet-Tacular! moves to Brunswick Recreation Center for second year of animal fun May 6

Fire prevention officer Dan Lenarth and Patches the Erhart/York Township Fire Department mascot were on hand at last year's inaugural Medina County Pet-Tacular! This year's event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6 at the Brunswick Recreation Center, 3637 Center Road. Pets and their owners welcome! MEDINA, Ohio - This year's Medina County Pet-Tacular! will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6 at the Brunswick Recreation Center , 3637 Center Road.

