Medina County Pet-Tacular! moves to Brunswick Recreation Center for second year of animal fun May 6
Fire prevention officer Dan Lenarth and Patches the Erhart/York Township Fire Department mascot were on hand at last year's inaugural Medina County Pet-Tacular! This year's event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6 at the Brunswick Recreation Center, 3637 Center Road. Pets and their owners welcome! MEDINA, Ohio - This year's Medina County Pet-Tacular! will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6 at the Brunswick Recreation Center , 3637 Center Road.
