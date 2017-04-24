Medina County auditor releases financial and real estate report for April 17-21
MEDINA, Ohio - Medina County Auditor Mike Kovack has released the following information about county finances for the week of April 17-21: Overall revenues for the county this week were $5,345,390.34. The largest income was from the sales tax, at $908,232.66, and the school sales tax, at $907,972.78.
