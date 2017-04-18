Medina County auditor releases financial and real estate report for April 10-14
MEDINA, Ohio - Medina County Auditor Mike Kovack has released the following information about county finances for the week of April 10-14: Overall revenues for the county this week were $2,634,582.97. The largest income was from real estate taxes, at $240,604.04.
