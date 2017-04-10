Medina City Council blasts Cleveland Clinic decision to close Medina Hospital birthing center
Medina City Council approved a resolution last night to strongly protest the Cleveland Clinic 's decision to close the birthing center at Medina Hospital . The council voted 6-0 for the resolution, with Ward 2 Councilman Dennie Simpson abstaining.
