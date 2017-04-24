Medina announces more construction lane closures on South State and West Smith roads
At 7 a.m. Monday, the northbound lane of South State Road between West Smith Road and the railroad tracks near Olson Products, 240 S. State Road, will be closed until further notice. Two-way traffic will be maintained on South State Road between West Liberty Street and this set of railroad tracks for local access.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medina Sun.
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron PD (Aug '16)
|40 min
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Victim of abuse says CSB negligent (Jul '07)
|20 hr
|Sarahluv86
|53
|Front License Plate Law (Jun '07)
|Apr 15
|Jim Poulpee
|162
|Akron considers housing tax abatements
|Apr 15
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers
|Apr 13
|Jim Poulpee
|1
|Akron woman left children behind to visit boyfr...
|Apr 11
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Duane Shaver Sr (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Hommina Hommina
|2
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC