Medina announces more construction lane closures on South State and West Smith roads

Friday Apr 21 Read more: Medina Sun

At 7 a.m. Monday, the northbound lane of South State Road between West Smith Road and the railroad tracks near Olson Products, 240 S. State Road, will be closed until further notice. Two-way traffic will be maintained on South State Road between West Liberty Street and this set of railroad tracks for local access.

