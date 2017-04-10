Local government leadership graduates enjoy recognition
From left, back row: County Commissioner Pat Geissman;, Greg Davis, Assistant Director of Community Development, OSU Extension , Todd Herrick, Jack Arnold, Dave Williams, John Welker, Larry Cray, Joe Salzgeber, Kristopher Immel, Joel Sonnenberg, Tim Hagerty and Joanna Fifner . Middle Row, from left Leadership class members Amy Barnes, Denise Gumbita, Sue Frey, Annette Geissman, Monica Russell, State Representative Steve Hambley, Erich Bittner, Legislative Aide to Senator Larry Obhof.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to Krista (Apr '10)
|10 hr
|Remembering
|7
|The 303 Walking Rock Star (Jul '13)
|11 hr
|Yep
|5
|Three arrested on suspicion of drunken driving ... (Mar '14)
|Sun
|Poulpee has Gay B...
|3
|Looking for a nice lady (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Lip Flap Baboon
|3
|, K8SCI Rick Wells, is African American. (May '16)
|Apr 7
|Beau Botts
|2
|Should i keep falling for her tricks
|Apr 7
|Fletcher Castoria
|2
|Akron woman accused of stabbing man over cheati...
|Apr 5
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC