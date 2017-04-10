Local government leadership graduates...

Local government leadership graduates enjoy recognition

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cleveland.com

From left, back row: County Commissioner Pat Geissman;, Greg Davis, Assistant Director of Community Development, OSU Extension , Todd Herrick, Jack Arnold, Dave Williams, John Welker, Larry Cray, Joe Salzgeber, Kristopher Immel, Joel Sonnenberg, Tim Hagerty and Joanna Fifner . Middle Row, from left Leadership class members Amy Barnes, Denise Gumbita, Sue Frey, Annette Geissman, Monica Russell, State Representative Steve Hambley, Erich Bittner, Legislative Aide to Senator Larry Obhof.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to Krista (Apr '10) 10 hr Remembering 7
The 303 Walking Rock Star (Jul '13) 11 hr Yep 5
News Three arrested on suspicion of drunken driving ... (Mar '14) Sun Poulpee has Gay B... 3
Looking for a nice lady (Mar '15) Sun Lip Flap Baboon 3
, K8SCI Rick Wells, is African American. (May '16) Apr 7 Beau Botts 2
Should i keep falling for her tricks Apr 7 Fletcher Castoria 2
News Akron woman accused of stabbing man over cheati... Apr 5 Mr Shhhhh 1
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,083 • Total comments across all topics: 280,204,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC