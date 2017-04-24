Kiwanis Club of Medina salutes Arbor Day contest winners
Guests at the Kiwanis Club of Medina 's annual Arbor Day luncheon today had the chance to learn a little bit about how maple syrup is made, how many baseball bats can be crafted from one tree and how planting trees in a video game differs from planting trees in the real world. This was the 36th year for the Arbor Day celebration, in which the Kiwanians host the poster contest and deliver tree seedlings to all third-graders in the schools.
