Kiwanis Club of Medina salutes Arbor ...

Kiwanis Club of Medina salutes Arbor Day contest winners

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Medina Sun

Guests at the Kiwanis Club of Medina 's annual Arbor Day luncheon today had the chance to learn a little bit about how maple syrup is made, how many baseball bats can be crafted from one tree and how planting trees in a video game differs from planting trees in the real world. This was the 36th year for the Arbor Day celebration, in which the Kiwanians host the poster contest and deliver tree seedlings to all third-graders in the schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medina Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Authorities: Armed Akron man impersonated offic... 21 hr Hondo 1
News Dozens turn out for SummitPAC kickoff to restor... 21 hr Deductbox 1
Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16) Thu Yoppo 19
Akron PD (Aug '16) Wed yidfellas v USA 7
News Victim of abuse says CSB negligent (Jul '07) Apr 25 Sarahluv86 53
Front License Plate Law (Jun '07) Apr 15 Jim Poulpee 162
News Akron considers housing tax abatements Apr 15 Mr Shhhhh 1
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,880 • Total comments across all topics: 280,627,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC