Home improvement companies open doors for second annual Medina County Renovation Tour April 22

Thinking about starting some home improvement projects? Get a firsthand look at the latest trends, talk with the experts and attend workshops during the second annual Medina County Renovation Tour . The self-guided driving tour will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22, with stops at eight locally owned indoor and outdoor home improvement companies, all with A+ Better Business ratings.

