Arbor Day celebration will be April 28
This year's Arbor Day celebration will be Friday, April 28 at 11 a.m. at the community park, Mayor William Armentrout announced at the April 3 village council meeting. The announcement coincided with the village's annual Arbor Day proclamation, which Armentrout read that night.
