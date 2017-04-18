Arbor Day celebration will be April 28

Arbor Day celebration will be April 28

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Trading Post

This year's Arbor Day celebration will be Friday, April 28 at 11 a.m. at the community park, Mayor William Armentrout announced at the April 3 village council meeting. The announcement coincided with the village's annual Arbor Day proclamation, which Armentrout read that night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trading Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Front License Plate Law (Jun '07) Apr 15 Jim Poulpee 162
News Akron considers housing tax abatements Apr 15 Mr Shhhhh 1
Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers Apr 13 Jim Poulpee 1
News Akron woman left children behind to visit boyfr... Apr 11 Mr Shhhhh 1
Duane Shaver Sr (Sep '15) Apr 11 Hommina Hommina 2
leanna and erica long (Jun '13) Apr 11 Flap Lip Baboon 2
News Pair in Medina jail on drug charges (Aug '07) Apr 11 Flap Lip Baboon 6
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,183 • Total comments across all topics: 280,455,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC