Winter Warmer Fest: Best beer fest to...

Winter Warmer Fest: Best beer fest to meet brewers, try new styles

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Cleveland.com

The 11th annual Winter Warmer Fest lived up to its reputation as one of the best beer fests around, with a breweries' who's who of veteran and new brewers mingling with beer lovers Saturday afternoon. The fest, which is a fundraiser for the Ohio Craft Brewers Association , drew about 1,450 people, said the group's executive director, Mary MacDonald.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08) 2 hr Homeless Wino pete 36
News Man charged in shooting amid fight at Akron house 6 hr Mr Shhhhh 1
News Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo... 16 hr Cicily 2
Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16) 18 hr dezsocorrupt 18
News Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08) Mar 3 stow_sufferer 187
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) Feb 26 Smokln joe 67
Porn Star Lily Rader (Sep '16) Feb 18 USS LIBERTY 4
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,028 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC