Winter Warmer Fest: Best beer fest to meet brewers, try new styles
The 11th annual Winter Warmer Fest lived up to its reputation as one of the best beer fests around, with a breweries' who's who of veteran and new brewers mingling with beer lovers Saturday afternoon. The fest, which is a fundraiser for the Ohio Craft Brewers Association , drew about 1,450 people, said the group's executive director, Mary MacDonald.
