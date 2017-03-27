War reenactment enthusiast shoots 100ft flamethrower

War reenactment enthusiast shoots 100...

A Second World War reenactor got his hands on an original 75-year-old M2 flamethrower and proved it still worked by unleashing a volley of flames into the air. The dramatic video shows the lucky reenactor being taught how to use the portable backpack flamethrower before he shoots out a 100ft long flame.

