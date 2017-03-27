Wadsworth man accused of exposing himself to Medina teen walking to school
Trevor Freeman, 23, is charged with one count of public indecency, Medina police said in a news release. He is accused of flashing a 14-year-old girl March 7 near the intersection of Court and Union streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Builder at the Links/Fairways.
|23 hr
|Yep
|1
|Holiday Sands (Jul '06)
|Mon
|Russ
|203
|More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Onist
|108
|SORRY HONEY, NO RAISE FOR You! (Apr '14)
|Mar 24
|The Donald
|16
|Akron PD (Aug '16)
|Mar 23
|OP GLADIO
|6
|Front License Plate Law (Jun '07)
|Mar 22
|James
|161
|Police wary of Akron program meant to ease jail...
|Mar 20
|Fearless Freep
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC