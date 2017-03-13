Strongsville police chased man for 14-minutes before he was shot in...

Strongsville police chased Roy Evans Jr. for 14 minutes before he was gunned down in front of a woman and three children in his van, according to a report released Wednesday by investigators. The early morning chase that ended in Evans' death began at 2:26 a.m. when police tried to stop his red van that was driving about 11 mph in the northbound lane of Interstate 71, the report says.

