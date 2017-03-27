Section of Twin Oaks Boulevard in Medina closed through Thursday for pavement repairs
Twin Oaks Boulevard between Wadsworth Road and Guilford Boulevard will be closed through 5 p.m. Thursday for pavement repairs.
