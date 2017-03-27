Section of Twin Oaks Boulevard in Med...

Section of Twin Oaks Boulevard in Medina closed through Thursday for pavement repairs

Twin Oaks Boulevard between Wadsworth Road and Guilford Boulevard will be closed through 5 p.m. Thursday for pavement repairs.

