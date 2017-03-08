Police: Suspected murder-suicide kills pregnant Ohio woman
Police say a northeast Ohio man apparently fatally shot his pregnant girlfriend at her home before killing himself, leaving a gruesome scene discovered by the woman's mother and son. Medina police say 36-year-old Julie Young and 43-year-old Cedric Jones were found dead Monday afternoon.
