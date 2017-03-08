Police: Suspected murder-suicide kill...

Police: Suspected murder-suicide kills pregnant Ohio woman

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Whiznews.com

Police say a northeast Ohio man apparently fatally shot his pregnant girlfriend at her home before killing himself, leaving a gruesome scene discovered by the woman's mother and son. Medina police say 36-year-old Julie Young and 43-year-old Cedric Jones were found dead Monday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Green reader says area has enough diversity 2 hr Mr Shhh 1
News Ohio.com - Montrose mystery endures (Aug '07) Wed James 61
News 'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08) Mar 7 Homeless Wino pete 36
News Man charged in shooting amid fight at Akron house Mar 7 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo... Mar 6 Cicily 2
Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16) Mar 6 dezsocorrupt 18
News Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08) Mar 3 stow_sufferer 187
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,142 • Total comments across all topics: 279,446,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC