Plasma Beam Profiler Cuts Both Bolted and Welded Connections
From 3D profiling to beam coping, the new Robotic Profile Cutting Line RPC 2.0 from HGG is ideal for cutting I/H beams and square/rectangular tubing profiles used in offshore or steel construction applications. The Robotic Profile Cutting Line RPC 2.0 line from HGG combines unique electronic measuring devices that compare the actual outside shape and position dimensions of the raw material to the cutting program, automatically compensating for any deviation on-th-fly without interrupting material preparation or profile cutting time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Builder at the Links/Fairways.
|23 hr
|Yep
|1
|Holiday Sands (Jul '06)
|Mon
|Russ
|203
|More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Onist
|108
|SORRY HONEY, NO RAISE FOR You! (Apr '14)
|Mar 24
|The Donald
|16
|Akron PD (Aug '16)
|Mar 23
|OP GLADIO
|6
|Front License Plate Law (Jun '07)
|Mar 22
|James
|161
|Police wary of Akron program meant to ease jail...
|Mar 20
|Fearless Freep
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC