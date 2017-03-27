Plasma Beam Profiler Cuts Both Bolted...

Plasma Beam Profiler Cuts Both Bolted and Welded Connections

Monday Mar 20 Read more: F&M Magazine

From 3D profiling to beam coping, the new Robotic Profile Cutting Line RPC 2.0 from HGG is ideal for cutting I/H beams and square/rectangular tubing profiles used in offshore or steel construction applications. The Robotic Profile Cutting Line RPC 2.0 line from HGG combines unique electronic measuring devices that compare the actual outside shape and position dimensions of the raw material to the cutting program, automatically compensating for any deviation on-th-fly without interrupting material preparation or profile cutting time.

Medina, OH

