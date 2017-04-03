Orange barrel season blooms in Medina as U.S. 42 road work intensifies
During the week of April 3, there will be possible nighttime drainage work on North Court Street near Forest Meadows Drive for the storm sewer and manholes. Culvert work on North Court Street just south of Reagan Parkway and 500 feet south of Grande Boulevard will also be going on.
