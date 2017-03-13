NasoNeb II Nasal Nebulizer Gets Green Light in Europe
MedInvent , a company based in Medina, Ohio, received European CE Mark approval for its NasoNeb II Nasal Nebulizer. The device is intended for patients with chronic sinusitis and allergic rhinitis, delivering drugs into the nasal and paranasal sinus cavities.
