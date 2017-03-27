More clues emerge about dead Lafayette Township trustee's office,...

A flyer seeking information on missing Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron is posted on a light pole on Chippewa Road leading to Chippewa Lake where a body was recovered in the afternoon Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Lafayette Township, Ohio. A flyer seeking information on missing Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron is posted on a light pole on Chippewa Road leading to Chippewa Lake where a body was recovered in the afternoon Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Lafayette Township, Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.