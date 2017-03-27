More clues emerge about dead Lafayett...

More clues emerge about dead Lafayette Township trustee's office,...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: Ohio.com

A flyer seeking information on missing Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron is posted on a light pole on Chippewa Road leading to Chippewa Lake where a body was recovered in the afternoon Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Lafayette Township, Ohio. A flyer seeking information on missing Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron is posted on a light pole on Chippewa Road leading to Chippewa Lake where a body was recovered in the afternoon Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Lafayette Township, Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Builder at the Links/Fairways. Mon Yep 1
Holiday Sands (Jul '06) Mon Russ 203
More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10) Sat Onist 108
SORRY HONEY, NO RAISE FOR You! (Apr '14) Mar 24 The Donald 16
Akron PD (Aug '16) Mar 23 OP GLADIO 6
Front License Plate Law (Jun '07) Mar 22 James 161
News Police wary of Akron program meant to ease jail... Mar 20 Fearless Freep 1
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,602 • Total comments across all topics: 279,883,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC