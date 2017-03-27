Medina's Windfall Preschool accepting...

Medina's Windfall Preschool accepting applications for peer students

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Cleveland.com

The Medina County Board of Developmental Disabilities' Windfall Preschool is looking for typically developing children to join its integrated preschool program for next school year. One of the highlights of the program is the annual Build-A-Bear giveaway sponsored by Medina County Juvenile Court Judge Kevin Dunn.

