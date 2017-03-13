Medina schools news: Learning the art of pizza making

The smiles might have been a little cheesy, but that's to be expected when a bunch of kindergarteners are learning the art of pizza making. Students in Lacey Wehrley's and Tiffany Kosman's classes at Garfield Elementary School recently took a field trip to Courthouse Pizzeria on Medina's square as the culminating activity to their "How To" writing unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.