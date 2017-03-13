Medina schools news: Learning the art...

Medina schools news: Learning the art of pizza making

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Cleveland.com

The smiles might have been a little cheesy, but that's to be expected when a bunch of kindergarteners are learning the art of pizza making. Students in Lacey Wehrley's and Tiffany Kosman's classes at Garfield Elementary School recently took a field trip to Courthouse Pizzeria on Medina's square as the culminating activity to their "How To" writing unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Child rapist receives four life sentences (Oct '11) Mar 16 Jebduxuxb 7
Porn Star Lily Rader (Sep '16) Mar 10 yidfellas v USA 5
News Green reader says area has enough diversity Mar 10 Mr Shhh 1
News Ohio.com - Montrose mystery endures (Aug '07) Mar 8 James 61
News Pair in Medina jail on drug charges (Aug '07) Feb '17 mikie 5
Medina County Courts (Jun '11) Jan '17 Daly 16
Medina County Taxes to Rise, State Law affectin... Jan '17 Theresa 2
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,418 • Total comments across all topics: 279,690,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC