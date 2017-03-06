Medina man who killed pregnant girlfriend, himself didn't want to have baby, father says
The man who took his own life after he killed his pregnant girlfriend did not want to have a baby, her father said. Philip Duke spoke to cleveland.com the day after his 36-year-old daughter Julie Young, who was six-months pregnant, was found shot to death in her Red Oak Circle home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08)
|21 hr
|Homeless Wino pete
|36
|Man charged in shooting amid fight at Akron house
|Tue
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo...
|Mon
|Cicily
|2
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|Mon
|dezsocorrupt
|18
|Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08)
|Mar 3
|stow_sufferer
|187
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Feb 26
|Smokln joe
|67
|Pair in Medina jail on drug charges (Aug '07)
|Feb 8
|mikie
|5
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC