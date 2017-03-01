Medina County Home and Garden Show, herb symposium and permaculture classes: Home & Garden News
This year's Medina County Home and Garden Show will showcase the latest in sustainable and green living, such as a 212-square-foot Tiny House constructed by Tiny Homes of Hartville, and hydroponically grown lettuce from Crop King of Lodi. The show, featuring more than 130 exhibitors presenting the latest in home remodeling trends, is Saturday-Sunday, March 5-6 at the the Medina County Community Center, 735 W. Lafayette Road, Medina.
