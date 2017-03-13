Medina County auditor releases financial and real estate report for March 6-10
MEDINA, Ohio - Medina County Auditor Mike Kovack has released the following information about county finances for the week of March 6-10: Overall revenues for the county this week were $1,754,773.78. The largest income was from real estate taxes, at $302,831.73.
