Medina County auditor releases financial and real estate report for March 20-24
MEDINA, Ohio - Medina County Auditor Mike Kovack has released the following information about county finances for the week of March 20-24: Overall revenues for the county this week were $4,941,394.14. The largest income was from the sales tax, at $1,262,505.30, and the school sales tax, at $1,262,372.58.
