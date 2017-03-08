Medina City Council, school board dis...

Medina City Council, school board discuss collaborative efforts

Tuesday

City Council and the Medina City Schools Board of Education discussed tax increment financing for downtown redevelopment and a proposed addition to their jointly operated recreation center last night. The two groups meet once a year to talk about shared interests and operations and to propose further ideas for collaboration.

