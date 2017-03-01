Lake-effect snow warning issued for several NE Ohio counties
The cold air moving into Northeast Ohio has the lake-effect snow kicking into gear, and some areas could see some significant accumulation by Friday night. The National Weather Service issued a lake-effect snow warning late Thursday night for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Summit counties.
