Jump rope team shows off tricks, celebrates 25th anniversary during free show
Heartbeats Jump Rope Team alumna Kristen Brand, 28, came back from Germany to perform on Saturday at their 25th anniversary event at Revere High School in Richfield. Heartbeats Jump Rope Team alumni watch the current team perform on Saturday at their 25th anniversary event at Revere High School in Richfield.
