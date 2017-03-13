Hinckley's 60th Annual Buzzard Sunday to offer old and new for all
This year's celebration of Buzzard Sunday, Hinckley's world-famous celebration of the majestic turkey vulture, is taking on a special historical significance. In 1957, the space race kicked off with the Russian launch of Sputnik; three Boeing B-52B Stratofortress eight-engine US Air Force jet bombers made the first non-stop round-the-world flight in 45 hours, 19 minutes; the Frisbee was debuted; and in Hinckley Township, Ohio, the first official Buzzard Sunday was celebrated.
