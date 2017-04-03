Highland schools news: Robotics champions, Pi Day winners, golfer honored, klezmer concert
Highland Middle School seventh-graders Gabe Colbrunn and Noah Colasanti placed first in the Junior Exhibition of Robofest March 18 at A.I. Root Middle School in Medina. Their team, RoboDocs, advances to the 2017 World Robofest competition in Florida June 2-3.
