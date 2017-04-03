Highland schools news: Robotics champ...

Highland schools news: Robotics champions, Pi Day winners, golfer honored, klezmer concert

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Cleveland.com

Highland Middle School seventh-graders Gabe Colbrunn and Noah Colasanti placed first in the Junior Exhibition of Robofest March 18 at A.I. Root Middle School in Medina. Their team, RoboDocs, advances to the 2017 World Robofest competition in Florida June 2-3.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron woman accused of stabbing man over cheati... Wed Mr Shhhhh 1
News Traffic Tickets And Court Costs Can Be Too Much... Wed Mr Shhhhh 1
News Lorain prison worker arrested after crystal met... Tue Mr Shhhhh 1
More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10) Tue INDICT PAUL RYAN 110
guess who (Feb '15) Tue paragon ventures 22
My quest for a recipe Mar 29 JOKRJO 1
Builder at the Links/Fairways. Mar 27 Yep 1
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,285 • Total comments across all topics: 280,101,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC