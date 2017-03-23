Engagement: Beth Lang-Eric Kline

Engagement: Beth Lang-Eric Kline

Thom and Margi Lang of Medina announce the engagement of their daughter, Beth of Wooster to Eric Kline of West Salem. He is the son of Rich and Stacey Kline of West Salem.

