Cleveland Clinic closing maternity un...

Cleveland Clinic closing maternity unit at Medina Hospital in June

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 18 Read more: Cleveland.com

The Cleveland Clinic is closing the birthing center at its Medina Hospital in June, part of an effort to consolidate expensive labor and delivery services to three hub hospitals-- Akron General, Fairview and Hillcrest. Medina had seen falling numbers of deliveries in recent years, according to the health system, and many women already choose to leave the county for care in hospitals with a well-equipped NICU.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Front License Plate Law (Jun '07) 58 min James 161
News Police wary of Akron program meant to ease jail... Mar 20 Fearless Freep 1
News Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan establishes Akron Civi... Mar 20 Fearless Freep 1
News Child rapist receives four life sentences (Oct '11) Mar 16 Jebduxuxb 7
Porn Star Lily Rader (Sep '16) Mar 10 yidfellas v USA 5
News Green reader says area has enough diversity Mar 10 Mr Shhh 1
News Pair in Medina jail on drug charges (Aug '07) Feb '17 mikie 5
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,264 • Total comments across all topics: 279,742,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC