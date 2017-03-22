Cleveland Clinic closing maternity unit at Medina Hospital in June
The Cleveland Clinic is closing the birthing center at its Medina Hospital in June, part of an effort to consolidate expensive labor and delivery services to three hub hospitals-- Akron General, Fairview and Hillcrest. Medina had seen falling numbers of deliveries in recent years, according to the health system, and many women already choose to leave the county for care in hospitals with a well-equipped NICU.
