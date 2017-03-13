Brunswick Library to host Pet Palooza April 8
Puppies like this little guy will be among the animals available for adoption at this year's Pet Palooza at the Brunswick Library, The April 8 event features family-friendly animal shows, pet owner advice and a Stuffed Animal Medical Clinic. Katie Bee Entertainment's Jungle Safari Puppet and Animal Show, Our Zoo to You and the Realm of the Reptile Show will be among the pet-themed events at the library, 3649 Center Road.
