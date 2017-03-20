Brunswick kids of earlier days will r...

Brunswick kids of earlier days will remember this: Whit & Whimsey

Are you one of the teenagers whose family moved to Brunswick when there was really nothing to do? Unpaved roads, no sidewalks, no movie theaters and limited extracurricular activities at school were normal in the late 50s and even through the 80s in Brunswick. It would be hard for today's young people to imagine a world with three TV stations , no cell phones, no video games and no internet - and until the late 1960s, no I-71.

