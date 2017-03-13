Big donation will help a great cause:...

Big donation will help a great cause: Whit and Whimsey

Friday Mar 10 Read more: Cleveland.com

The check presentation included, from left, Lisa Hamilton, club president-elect; Jill Milchaski and Mike Warner, both CCMC directors; Wurgler; Rotary Club President Roger Hassler and club vice president, Nate Kenney. ) MEDINA, Ohio - What a boost! Medina Sunrise Rotary presented a $10,000 check to The Children's Center of Medina County earlier this month.

