West Side Real Estate News & Notes

Medina County Treasurer John Burke announced the first half 2016 tax bills were mailed recently to property owners in Medina County, with those taxes due Feb. 10. "To make paying your taxes easier, we provide a variety of payment options," said Burke. "In addition to making payments through our website, www.medinacountytreasurer.com , you may also pay online with an electronic check, ACH, credit card or PayPal account."

