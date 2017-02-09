Tycoon Jerome Osborne's estate sells piece of Brunswick land for $500,000
The estate of Mentor tycoon Jerome "Ace" Osborne has sold another piece of property, this time a vacant industrial site along Interstate 71 in Brunswick. Murfin Inc. conglomerate of Wichita, Kansas, recently bought the 9.03-acre of land at 1550 Industrial Pkwy in Brunswick for $500,000, according to Medina County records.
