Three Medina police officers earn Med...

Three Medina police officers earn Medal of Valor for response to deadly apartment explosion

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Cleveland.com

Medina police officers, from left, Officer Matthew Martincin, Sgt. George Horton and Officer Daryn Winebrenner received the Medal of Valor at last night's City Council meeting for going above and beyond the call of duty when responding to an explosion and fire at the Medina Village Apartments that killed two people and injured one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16) Wed Voices4Change 17
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) Feb 26 Smokln joe 67
News 'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08) Feb 20 Scottinthefalls 35
Porn Star Lily Rader (Sep '16) Feb 18 USS LIBERTY 4
News Akron mother on quest to solve son's murder 9 m... Feb 18 Mr Shhhhh 1
News FBI: Sex offender watched child porn at Akron l... (Apr '15) Feb 15 Discussed 3
News Akron man pleads guilty to raping elderly neighbor Feb 15 Mr shhhh 1
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Medina County was issued at March 02 at 11:45PM EST

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. North Korea
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,837 • Total comments across all topics: 279,269,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC