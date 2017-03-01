Three Medina police officers earn Medal of Valor for response to deadly apartment explosion
Medina police officers, from left, Officer Matthew Martincin, Sgt. George Horton and Officer Daryn Winebrenner received the Medal of Valor at last night's City Council meeting for going above and beyond the call of duty when responding to an explosion and fire at the Medina Village Apartments that killed two people and injured one.
