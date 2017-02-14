Thieves steal $4,500 Boy Scout traile...

Thieves steal $4,500 Boy Scout trailer with pinewood derby track inside

The pinewood derby is a tradition for Cub Scouts, but Sullivan Boy Scout Troop 556 is scrambling to figure out what they're going to do after someone stole its brand new trailer with an aluminum pinewood derby track inside. Jackson said the kids worked hard selling popcorn to raise money to buy the $2,000 track.

