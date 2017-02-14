Thieves steal $4,500 Boy Scout trailer with pinewood derby track inside
The pinewood derby is a tradition for Cub Scouts, but Sullivan Boy Scout Troop 556 is scrambling to figure out what they're going to do after someone stole its brand new trailer with an aluminum pinewood derby track inside. Jackson said the kids worked hard selling popcorn to raise money to buy the $2,000 track.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo...
|Mon
|Mr shhhh
|1
|Former Summit County councilwoman Tamela Lee co...
|Feb 11
|Mr SHHHH
|1
|Akron, Ohio's Muslim immigrants: We are already...
|Feb 9
|Mr Why you I otta
|1
|NE Ohio Ex-councilwoman Faces Federal Trial In ...
|Feb 9
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Two men charged in Akron home invasion robbery
|Feb 9
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Pair in Medina jail on drug charges (Aug '07)
|Feb 8
|mikie
|5
|Refugee escapes violence of Congo, fears he cou...
|Feb 5
|Walkin Boss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC