Section of West Smith Road in Medina to close to traffic from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. tomorrow.
West Smith Road between South State Road and Fair Road will be closed to all traffic from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. tomorrow. The closure is necessary for First Energy to complete work on overhead transmission lines in conjunction with the West Smith Road reconstruction project.
