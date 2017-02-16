Ohio man pleads guilty to fatally shooting 2 adult siblings

The Medina Gazette reports 43-year-old Dean Simms pleaded guilty Monday in Medina County to two counts of aggravated murder. He was charged with killing 52-year old Cynthia Gesaman and 45-year-old Randy Szychowicz with a shotgun in February 2016 at the siblings' home in Hinckley Township, about 25 miles south of Cleveland.

