Ohio man pleads guilty to fatally shooting 2 adult siblings

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: WWSB

The Medina Gazette reports 43-year-old Dean Simms pleaded guilty Monday in Medina County to two counts of aggravated murder. He was charged with killing 52-year old Cynthia Gesaman and 45-year-old Randy Szychowicz with a shotgun in February 2016 at the siblings' home in Hinckley Township, about 25 miles south of Cleveland.

