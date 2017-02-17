Ohio college student wins title as best grocery bagger
In this recent photo, Brady Long, left, bags groceries at Buehler's Fresh Foods at Forest Meadows in Medina, Ohio. Long, a 23-year-old University of Akron accounting student, has been named the nation's top grocery bagger after claiming the Ohio title two years in a row.
