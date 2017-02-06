Nostalgia with a side of popcorn: Movie lovers share memories of Medina Theater
The popcorn was buttered, the laughs were genuine and no one got caught in the "kissy corner" when a group of people of a certain age gathered for a screening of the Medina Theater documentary at Cool Beans Cafe on Wednesday evening. Most of the 60 people in attendance could rewind the reels in their heads to the many happy afternoons and evenings they spent watching movies at the city's iconic movie house.
